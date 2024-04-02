Advertisement

Crude Bomb Recovered in Siliguri: West Bengal's Siliguri Metropolitan Police along with the bomb squad team on Tuesday neutralised three suspected crude bombs, which were recovered under a river bridge at Kholachand Fapri area of the district. A senior fire personnel stated that the bombs were safely defused at an isolated place and no one was injured during the entire process. The police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, said sources.

Amid the ongoing campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the recovery of the 3 crude bombs in West Bengal’s Siliguri has created a stir in the state, where Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases starting from April 19.

Advertisement

The state police along with the central security agencies have been put on high alert in the state after the recovery of the bomb. A probe has also been launched to trace the source of the bomb and people involved in implanting it under the bridge.

Sub-Officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal said, "We got a call that 3 live bombs have been found. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the bombs. No casualties were reported."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: Sub Officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal says, "We got a call that three live bombs have been found. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the bombs. No casualties were reported." https://t.co/ZfFxhtqFFf pic.twitter.com/bRAMkPFKbY — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Further investigation into the matter is being taken.

