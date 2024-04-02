Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:06 IST
West Bengal: Siliguri Metropolitan Police Neutralises 3 Crude Bomb Under River bridge
West Bengal's Siliguri Metropolitan Police along with the bomb squad neutralised 3 suspected crude bombs recovered under a river bridge at Kholachand Fapri.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Crude Bomb Recovered in Siliguri: West Bengal's Siliguri Metropolitan Police along with the bomb squad team on Tuesday neutralised three suspected crude bombs, which were recovered under a river bridge at Kholachand Fapri area of the district. A senior fire personnel stated that the bombs were safely defused at an isolated place and no one was injured during the entire process. The police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, said sources.
Amid the ongoing campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the recovery of the 3 crude bombs in West Bengal’s Siliguri has created a stir in the state, where Lok Sabha elections will take place in 7 phases starting from April 19.
Advertisement
The state police along with the central security agencies have been put on high alert in the state after the recovery of the bomb. A probe has also been launched to trace the source of the bomb and people involved in implanting it under the bridge.
Sub-Officer, Dabgram Fire Station, Rahul Mandal said, "We got a call that 3 live bombs have been found. The bomb disposal squad was sent to diffuse the bombs. No casualties were reported."
Advertisement
Further investigation into the matter is being taken.
Advertisement
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.