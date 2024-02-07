Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 05:54 IST

West Bengal: TMC's 'All-Faith' Rally to Collide With BJP's Ram Mandir Events Today

When BJP will lead events to marks the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Mamata Banerjee will take out the "all-faith" rally in Bengal today.

Ronit Singh
TMC's 'All-Faith' Rally to Collide With BJP's Ram Temple Events in Bengal
TMC's 'All-Faith' Rally to Collide With BJP's Ram Temple Events in Bengal | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kolkata: Ahead of the the 2024 General Elections, the ruling TMC and BJP in West Bengal will evaluate their political prowess on Monday. When BJP will lead events to marks the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Mamata Banerjee will take out the "all-faith" rally seeking to project a counter-narrative to saffron party's narrative. 

The much-awaited grand consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding the event, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

The TMC, which charged the BJP of trying to politicise a religious event by attempting to put up a "gimmick show" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has announced to hold a mega all-faith harmony rally in the metropolis led by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The party will also hold similar rallies in every block of the state.

The Bengal BJP, which sought the day be declared a holiday in the state, along with several other Hindu outfits, has planned several events and programmes across the state to celebrate the day, including setting up LED screens in various areas where the Ram temple inauguration will be telecast live.

The opposition BJP has accused the TMC of trying to create distraction and divert attention from the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony of Lord Ram through the "all-faith rally". The party also accused the state government of impeding programmes to celebrate the scheduled inauguration of the temple.

"The BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the country. Everybody loves Lord Ram. But the BJP mixes politics with religion, we are against this trend. And the all-faith rally by our party supremo is just a precursor to Republic Day celebrations," TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

Echoing him, TMC minister Shashi Panja said the all-faith rally should not be viewed as a counter to any programme, as projected by the BJP.

"The all-faith rally is not aimed at countering any other programme. Allegations that the state government is trying to stop programmes by the BJP are baseless and untrue," she said.

The BJP, however, felt that the TMC's rally was aimed at appeasing a particular community in the state.

"The TMC's rally is aimed at appeasing a particular community, especially the minorities of the state. Otherwise, what was the need for organising a rally on the same day? The TMC wants to create a law and order situation in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Those trying to stop celebrations regarding Ram temple inauguration will be given a befitting reply in the next elections. The TMC is taking out the rally to counter the event in Ayodhya." Mr Majumdar slammed the TMC government for not announcing a holiday on January 22, despite requests by the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, the BJP has set up a helpline to support individuals who might face problems while participating in any programmes related to the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 05:54 IST

