Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

West Bengal’s Matua Community Hails CAA Implementation

The Matuas are a Hindu community who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
The Matuas are a Hindu community who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: In a jubilant celebration reminiscent of independence fervor, a section of West Bengal’s Matua community gathered at the sect’s headquarters in Thakurnagar, North 24 Parganas, to mark what they hailed as their “second independence day.” The occasion? The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. 

Why is the Matua community celebrating the implementation of CAA? 

Originally hailing from East Pakistan, the Matuas are a Hindu community who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. With an estimated population of three million in the state, their influence spans over 30 assembly seats in Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts bordering Bangladesh.

The celebratory atmosphere saw members of the community expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and local MP and Union minister Santanu Thakur for the Act's implementation. Drums beat, pleasantries exchanged, as they rejoiced at finally being granted citizenship under the CAA.

However, amidst the festivities, a dissenting voice emerged. A TMC supporter from the area, also belonging to the Matua sect, alleged that the BJP had deactivated previously obtained voter ID cards, ration cards, and Aadhaar cards of community members just a month ago. This rift highlights the complex political dynamics within the community, which had once backed the TMC but shifted allegiance to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The implementation of the CAA rules, notified on Monday, signals the beginning of granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who faced persecution in their home countries. With this move, the Modi government aims to fulfill its promise of providing refuge and citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring nations.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

