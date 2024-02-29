English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 21:27 IST

Western Odisha lashed by rain, Bhubaneswar sizzles

Western Odisha lashed by rain, Bhubaneswar sizzles

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Western Odisha, scorched by the summer heat for the last few days, got its much needed respite as it received rain during the past 24 hours in some places which caused the mercury to drop by a few notches in the area on Friday.

Capital Bhubaneswar in coastal area of the state on the other hand recorded the highest temperature of the season during the day, the met office said.

Advertisement

It has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in many districts of the state over the next 24 hours due to strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to the northeastern states.

The maximum will fall by two to four degrees over the next 24 hours at many places in interior Odisha. But it will subsequently rise by three-five notches across the state from Sunday, a bulletin of the weather office said.

Advertisement

It said Tensa town in Sundargarh district received 50.4 mm of rain till 8.30 am. There were hailstorms in some areas of western Odisha during the period.

The picture in the coastal area was a contrast.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature shot up to 37.8 degree celsius at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. This was six notches above normal, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bhubaneswar settled three degrees above normal at 40.8 degree celsius and neighbouring Cuttack was 38.8 degrees, it said.

Advertisement

Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and Boudh was 41 degrees each, the weather office said. PTI HMB KK KK KK

Advertisement

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 21:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

3 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

7 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

7 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

8 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

21 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin Decodes Film's Title Of Prabhas Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Bihar To Prepare Master Plan For Complete Development Of 100 Cities

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Paris Fashion Week: Indian Artist Designs Dior Show's Backdrop

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  4. Diljit Dosanjh Says Imtiaz Ali Studied Amar Singh Chamkila Like Nobody

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Prem Chopra Opens Up About His Friendship With Co-star Rishi Kapoor

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo