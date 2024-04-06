×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

What Action Has ED Taken Against BJP?: Day After EC Notice, Atishi Questions Probe Agency

Addressing a press conference here, the senior AAP leader lashed out at the Election Commission accusing the poll body of working at the behest of BJP

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after getting a notice from the Election Commission, Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior AAP leader lashed out at the Election Commission accusing the poll body of working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement

The notice was issued to Atishi by the EC over her claims that the BJP had approached her to either join the party or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

"On the basis of mere doubt, the ED arrested AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and even the national convener of our party Arvind Kejriwal ji, even as no money trail was found against them.

Advertisement

"What action has the ED taken against the BJP leaders where the investigation agency has been able to establish a money trail," she asked.

Advertisement

The AAP had last month asked the ED to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the saffron party received crores of rupees from an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam through electoral bonds.

The party also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the money trail in the case had reached the saffron party.

Advertisement

During the press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of using the Election Commission like other central agencies to target the opposition.

"The BJP has been using agencies like the CBI, ED and now the Election Commission to target AAP leaders and get them arrested. I want to tell BJP that it should stop hiding behind these agencies and battle AAP in the elections," she said.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer's Viral Video

5 minutes ago
Declan Rice

EPL 2023/24 Golden Boot

7 minutes ago
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Max wins POLE in Japan

8 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Cryptic Post

9 minutes ago
police

Woman Paraded Semi-Naked

9 minutes ago
US

NYC Hijab Lawsuit

10 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee defends attack on NIA team in West Bengal

Mamata Defends Attack

15 minutes ago
Nourishing Foods To Care For Your Sick Dog

Foods For Sick Dogs

17 minutes ago
Star Footballer Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for ARG

24 minutes ago
Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel

Wolff on Vettel rumours

25 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

CM Yogi on Terrorism

25 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan Returns

27 minutes ago
Noida Orphanage Fire

Noida Orphanage Fire

30 minutes ago
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

New Oldest Man

30 minutes ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

34 minutes ago
Nail inspo

Summer Nail Paint Ideas

34 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024: RCB vs RR

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News19 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India Newsa day ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo