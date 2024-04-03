Advertisement

New Delhi: Jailed Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh is likely to be released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, April 3, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and was granted bail after the ED conceded that it has no objections. However, the Supreme Court has put forth several conditions before granting bail to Sanjay Singh which he needs to fulfill while he remains out on bail during the course of the entire trial.

The Special counsel for ED said that there is a condition by the Supreme Court that Sanjay Singh will not speak to the media regarding this case. The Court granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 Lakh and one surety of the same amount. Sanjay Singh's wife has furnished the surety bond.

Singh's Passport To Be Surrendered

Rouse Avenue Court has asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to surrender his passport. This comes after Sanjay Singh's counsel suggested that Sanjay Singh being a Member of Parliament is no flight-risk.

Can Sanjay Singh Travel Outside Delhi-NCR?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's counsel argued before the court that since the election season has already begun, he should be allowed to travel outside the national capital. Sanjay Singh' counsel had also urged the court to not impose conditions of prior permission before leaving Delhi-NCR.

To this, the court said that Sanjay Singh will have to submit his itinerary before leaving Delhi-NCR.