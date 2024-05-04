Advertisement

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, whose son Prajwal is facing sexual abuse allegations was taken into custody on Saturday. He was picked up by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's house after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him by the victim's family at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

What Are The Charges Against HD Revanna?

JDS MLA HD Revanna is embroiled in a kidnapping case wherein one of his associates allegedly abducted a 20-year-old man's mother. The complainant, Raju HD, along with his mother, used to work as house help at Revanna's farmhouse.

The incident took place on April 29 when the woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home by Satish Babanna, a relative of Revanna. She was then held captive at a farmhouse belonging to Rajasekhar, a close assistant of the MLA, in Kalenalli. Fortunately, the Karnataka Police managed to rescue the woman earlier in the day.

The case has been filed against HD Revanna under Section 364A (kidnapping) and Section 365 (forceful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Karnataka Police invoked non-bailable sections in the case.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was informed by offices of the SIT that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a "Blue Corner Notice", against the Hasssan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Siddaramaiah held an "important meeting" with SIT officials, during which he instructed that immediate action be taken to arrest Prajwal Revanna.

"We will proceed for arrest with appropriate measures. There is a possibility of CBI issuing a Blue Corner Notice, which will speed up the investigation," the officials told the CM, according to a release from his office.

"They (SIT officials) have assured that they will arrest and get the accused back, as soon as they get the information from the airports," it said.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

The SIT is said to have sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna, official sources said.

"Once CBI issues this notice, SIT hopes to get information about the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna," they added.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former PM H D Deve Gowda, was the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted the SIT to probe the scandal. Prajwal Revanna is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held. His advocate had sought for seven days' time for him to appear before the SIT, to which the investigating team has replied it is not possible as there is no such provision.