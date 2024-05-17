What Happened to Me Was Very Bad: Swati Maliwal Finally Speaks Up After Assault by AAP Leader | Image:PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal filed a written complaint with the Delhi Police today against her colleague and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bibhav Kumar. Swati Maliwal, who is a Rajya Sabha MP now, alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her physically at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13.

Post the police complaint today, Swati Maliwal posted a message on social media platform X in Hindi, saying that what happened to her was very bad but that she is not important in the midst of such an important event in the country right now as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertisement

Swati Maliwal said on X, “मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला की दूसरी पार्टी के इशारे पर कर रही है, भगवान उन्हें भी खुश रखे। देश में अहम चुनाव चल रहा है, स्वाति मालीवाल ज़रूरी नहीं है, देश के मुद्दे ज़रूरी हैं। BJP वालों से ख़ास गुज़ारिश है इस घटना पे राजनीति न करें।”

(What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.)

Advertisement

What Swati Maliwal said in her statement

Swati Maliwal in her statement to the police said that she was hit on the chest and verbally abused by AAP leader Bibhav Kumar at the official residence of Delhi CM and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sources told Republic that Swati Maliwal has been given protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after she filed a police complaint against AAP leader Bibhav Kumar for assaulting her.

NCW summons Bibhav Kumar

On May 16, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar in the case and asked him to appear before the commission on May 17.

Advertisement

After her first call to the police control room alleging the assault, the whereabouts of Swati Maliwal were not known. The Delhi Police were at her residence today, where she recorded a statement and filed a written complaint, asking for appropriate action to be taken.

Swati Maliwal has today spoken up for the first time since the verbal complaint of assault.