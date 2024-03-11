×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Agni-5: Unveiling Mission Divyastra and India's Rise as a Missile Power

Mission Divyastra is a pioneering mission enabling a single missile to target multiple battlefields.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Mission Divyastra is a pioneering mission enabling a single missile to target multiple battlefields
Mission Divyastra is a pioneering mission enabling a single missile to target multiple battlefields | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India has made history with the successful testing of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, heralding a new era in the nation's defense capabilities under the banner of "Mission Divyastra." Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists for conducting the maiden flight test of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology. This groundbreaking achievement signifies a significant leap forward in India's strategic defense arsenal. MIRV technology empowers a single missile to target multiple battlefields, enhancing precision and effectiveness in delivering warheads. The inclusion of this capability elevates India to a select group of countries possessing advanced missile technologies.

"The successful test of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our DRDO scientists," stated Prime Minister Modi on social networking platform X.

Advertisement

What is the mission Divyastra? 

Mission Divyastra is a pioneering mission enabling a single missile to target multiple battlefields, equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages. India's successful testing of Mission Divyastra marks its entry into the exclusive league of nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about the Agni-5 missile 

The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) boasting a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometers, represents a pivotal enhancement in India's defense capabilities. Its extended range and MIRV capability bolster India's nuclear deterrence posture, particularly against potential threats from the eastern frontiers.

Advertisement

India's pursuit of a robust nuclear triad, enabling the launch of nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea, further underscores its commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities. The Agni-5 missile's extended range encompasses a vast expanse of Asia, including regions in Europe and China, positioning India as a formidable force on the global stage.

The incorporation of indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages in the Agni-5 missile underscores India's technological prowess and strategic ingenuity. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities and reaffirms its commitment to advancing indigenous defense technologies.

Advertisement

With the successful testing of the Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra, India embarks on a new chapter in its defense journey. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips For A Healthy Diet During Office Hours

    Lifestyle Health12 minutes ago

  2. WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info15 minutes ago

  4. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo