New Delhi: India has made history with the successful testing of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, heralding a new era in the nation's defense capabilities under the banner of "Mission Divyastra." Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists for conducting the maiden flight test of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology. This groundbreaking achievement signifies a significant leap forward in India's strategic defense arsenal. MIRV technology empowers a single missile to target multiple battlefields, enhancing precision and effectiveness in delivering warheads. The inclusion of this capability elevates India to a select group of countries possessing advanced missile technologies.

"The successful test of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology under Mission Divyastra is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our DRDO scientists," stated Prime Minister Modi on social networking platform X.

What is the mission Divyastra?

Mission Divyastra is a pioneering mission enabling a single missile to target multiple battlefields, equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages. India's successful testing of Mission Divyastra marks its entry into the exclusive league of nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability.

Everything you need to know about the Agni-5 missile

The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) boasting a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometers, represents a pivotal enhancement in India's defense capabilities. Its extended range and MIRV capability bolster India's nuclear deterrence posture, particularly against potential threats from the eastern frontiers.

India's pursuit of a robust nuclear triad, enabling the launch of nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea, further underscores its commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities. The Agni-5 missile's extended range encompasses a vast expanse of Asia, including regions in Europe and China, positioning India as a formidable force on the global stage.

The incorporation of indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages in the Agni-5 missile underscores India's technological prowess and strategic ingenuity. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities and reaffirms its commitment to advancing indigenous defense technologies.

With the successful testing of the Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra, India embarks on a new chapter in its defense journey.