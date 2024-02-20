What is the meaning of Akaay, the name of Virat-Anushka's son | Image: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have revealed the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Akaay born on February 20, Tuesday, Virat and Anushka shared their happiness with fans and followers across social media platforms. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka," Anushka Sharma’s note read,

What is the meaning of Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay?

The name "Akaay," of Turkish origin, carries a gender-neutral meaning, signifying "Shining Moon."

This new addition to their family comes after the birth of their first child, Vamika, in 2021. Anushka Sharma had previously shared an emotional Instagram post, introducing Vamika to the world and expressing profound gratitude for the experience of motherhood.

In her heartfelt post, Anushka had revealed that "Vamika," a Sanskrit name meaning Goddess Durga, had brought immeasurable joy and depth to their lives.

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embark on this new chapter with their growing family, fans and well-wishers flood social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of baby Akaay and sending blessings for the health and happiness of the entire Kohli-Sharma family.