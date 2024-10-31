sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'What Is The Source Of Your Funds?' TMC Minister Asks Agitating Junior Doctors

Published 20:23 IST, October 31st 2024

Reacting strongly, senior doctor Subarna Goswami said the "outburst" showed the discomfiture of the establishment as issues concerning the healthcare system are being flagged by junior doctors.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata junior doctors protest
West Bengal Junior Doctors take out a torch rally demanding justice for the victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata. | Image: ANI
