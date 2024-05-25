Advertisement

Rajkot: The massive fire that claimed the lives of at least 24 people on Saturday, mostly children at Rajkot’s gaming zone, was caused due to a blast in an air-conditioning unit inside the establishment, the sources claimed. The police sources stated that during the preliminary inquiry, it came to fore that the fire erupted due to blast in an AC, which spread rapidly and engulfed the entire zone within a matter of time.

As per the reports, the fire which broke out at around 2.30 pm on Saturday afternoon, was reported to the district administration allegedly after 2 hours of the incident.

Advertisement

Children were enjoying summer vacation at the gaming zone

Sources claimed that the massive fire that raged the gaming zone was teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city. Several people including children were playing games when the blaze erupted.

Advertisement

The local police, fire department personnel along with the district administration are carrying out rescue operations at the affected TRP game zone for more than four hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities.

According to the officials, due to the fire, the entire structure collapsed and several people hiding there came under it.

Advertisement

"The Fire control room received a call at around 4:30 pm regarding the blaze at the game zone. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared," said Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi.

After the fire broke out, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident at the game zone in Rajkot.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," the chief minister tweeted.

