Published 00:40 IST, July 28th 2024
What Led To Sudden Drowning of Students at IAS Coaching Centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar?
Two IAS aspirants drowned in a Delhi coaching centre basement after a drainage burst. Rescue operations continue; officials face criticism.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
What Led To Sudden Drowning of Students at IAS Coaching Centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar? | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:40 IST, July 28th 2024