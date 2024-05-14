‘What Ramdev Has Done For Yoga Is Good, But…’: Supreme Court On Patanjali Misleading Ads | Image:ANI/ PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hearing the misleading advertisement case against Patanjali Ayurved and its founders Ramdev and Balakrishna, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said, “Yoga Guru Ramdev has a lot of influence and must use it in the right way.” On Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s remarks that Ramdev has “done a lot for yoga,” Justice Hima Kohli replied, "What he has done for yoga is good, but Patanjali products is another matter."

At the beginning of May 14 proceedings, Senior Advocate Balbir Singh told the bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah that Patanjali has written to TV channels where its ads are still running and stopped sale of the products in question.

Advertisement

The court had further asked Patanjali to file an affidavit about the stocks of these products. The court also accepted Ramdev and Balakrishna's request to dispense with their presence in court for now.

The court reserved orders on the contempt case against Ramdev and Balkrishna. The matter will be heard next on July 9.

Advertisement

The court also said this matter is about ensuring the public is well-informed. "Public is cognisant, if they have choices, they make well-informed choices," it said.

What is the Patanjali matter?

The Indian Medical Association had filed a petition against Patanjali and its founders for misleading ads that claimed its products can cure health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Moving forward, the Supreme Court issued a stern warning to Patanjali last year. Despite many warnings, when the ads did not stop, the apex court issued a contempt notice and came down heavily on the Patanjali promoters.

Advertisement

It rejected multiple sets of ideologies, saying they were "not heartfelt" and "more of a lip service".

Soon after Patanjali puts out an apology

As controversy ignited, Patanjali put out an apology in newspapers. Although, the apology did not convince the Supreme Court and it asked if the size of the apology was similar to full-page advertisements of its products.

Ramdev and Balakrishna then issued fresh apologies, displayed prominently in newspapers.