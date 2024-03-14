Dwarka Expressway will provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass. | Image:X/@narendramodi

Gurugram: The Haryana section of the Dwarka expressway has been thrown open to the public but the two-wheelers and auto-rickshaw are not allowed to use the newly-inaugurated expressway. The 19-km stretch of the India’s first-ever elevated highway, which falls in Gurugram, was opened for vehicular traffic on Tuesday, a day after PM Modi inaugurated it.

The types of vehicles that are prohibited from plying on the expressway include two-wheelers (scooters/motorcycles), tractor/ trolleys, three-wheelers (auto-rickshaws), multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, quadricycles, and non-motorised vehicles.

Dwarka Expressway: 20 Fines Issued in Single Day

Those violating the traffic rules will be charged with fine. The commuters are strictly warned against driving on wrong lanes. In just a day after the stretch was opened, around 20 fines were issued to drivers of vehicles driving on the wrong side.

According to authorities, the light motor vehicles can speed up to 100 km/h whereas heavy motor vehicles can maintain a speed of 80 km/h on the expressway.

To enforce the speed limit rule in order to prevent road accidents, challans will be issued to drivers exceeding the prescribed speed limit. Police teams have been deployed on the expressway to keep an eye on mischievous elements and drivers performing stunts.

