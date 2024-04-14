×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

'What Sorry?': Justice Pulls Up 'Unprepared' Advocate at Calcutta High Court

The junior advocate had come to the court without the case papers and sought an adjournment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
gavel
'What Sorry?': Justice Pulls Up 'Unprepared' Advocate at Calcutta High Court | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
Kolkata: An advocate, who was attending court proceedings at Calcutta High Court in connection with the bail plea of an accused in a rape case, had to bear the brunt of the court as he came ‘unprepared’.

The junior advocate had come to the court without the case papers and sought an adjournment, prompting the bench led by Justice Joymalya Bagchi to pull him up.

The advocate apologised before the court saying, “I am extremely sorry Milords.”

Taking a jibe at the advocate, the HC bench led by Justice Joymalya Bagchi rapped the lawyer saying the court would have granted bail to the accused but since he was not carrying the papers, the bail was not granted. The court asked him to give the same reason to the client while explaining why the bail was not granted to him.

Justice Bagchi chided the advocate over his careless attitude. The Justice said, “What sorry? Just write a letter to your client both you and your senior saying that the Judge was inclined to grant bail but because we were not prepared, you (accused) were not released on bail today. Please write that letter.”

The court warned him to not repeat the same mistake and not to apologise before them saying the judges hearing the case are not in jail but those who trusted him are.

The court noted, "Henceforth, do not come to this court or rather any court without the case papers. And don't say sorry to us. Me and my brother judge aren't in jail. But someone, presumably who has given valuable consideration to you and your senior is in jail. And the trust reposed in you and your senior is being betrayed here. That is the first lesson you learn as a junior. Never betray the client. 

The court further stated, “If you send me to seek adjournment, give me papers and I should be atleast ready on facts. You couldn't degenerate yourself to the role of an adjournment lawyer. You must have self-respect and once start respecting yourself, your senior and everyone will start respecting you. Otherwise, no one will ever respect you.”

However, the bench granted bail to the accused based on the material before it. 

 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

