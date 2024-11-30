What We Know So Far About Man Who Attacked Kejriwal With Suspicious Liquid In Delhi | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during his padyatra in the Greater Kailash area. A man attempted to throw a liquid at Kejriwal, but his security team intervened and apprehended the attacker. The individual was arrested and is now in police custody.

A man, Ashok Jha, was detained for attempting to throw a suspicious liquid at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a padyatra in Malviya Nagar on November 30, 2024.

The incident occurred around 5:50 PM while Kejriwal was shaking hands with followers during the rally organized by the AAP party.

Jha, a Bus Marshal at Khanpur Depot, was quickly caught by police officers stationed nearby.

The attack was foiled by the police, with Sub-Inspector Sandeep from Malviya Nagar police station detaining Jha.

The padyatra was held without permission, starting at Savitri Nagar's Chopal and ending at Meghna Motors.

Police had deployed both plainclothes and uniformed officers for crowd control during the event.

Authorities are currently investigating Jha’s motives for the attack.

No harm came to Kejriwal during the incident, and security at public events is under review following the attack.

#WATCH | A person tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.



— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

