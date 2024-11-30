Published 18:36 IST, November 30th 2024
What We Know So Far About Man Who Attacked Kejriwal With Suspicious Liquid In Delhi
A man attempted to throw a liquid at AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, but his security team intervened and apprehended the attacker.
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during his padyatra in the Greater Kailash area. A man attempted to throw a liquid at Kejriwal, but his security team intervened and apprehended the attacker. The individual was arrested and is now in police custody.
- A man, Ashok Jha, was detained for attempting to throw a suspicious liquid at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a padyatra in Malviya Nagar on November 30, 2024.
- The incident occurred around 5:50 PM while Kejriwal was shaking hands with followers during the rally organized by the AAP party.
- Jha, a Bus Marshal at Khanpur Depot, was quickly caught by police officers stationed nearby.
- The attack was foiled by the police, with Sub-Inspector Sandeep from Malviya Nagar police station detaining Jha.
- The padyatra was held without permission, starting at Savitri Nagar's Chopal and ending at Meghna Motors.
- Police had deployed both plainclothes and uniformed officers for crowd control during the event.
- Authorities are currently investigating Jha’s motives for the attack.
- No harm came to Kejriwal during the incident, and security at public events is under review following the attack.
Video Surfaces of Attack on Arvind Kejriwal During Padyatra in Greater Kailash
Security scare during Kejriwal rally, man detained for throwing liquid on former CM
In a security breach, a man was detained for allegedly splashing a suspicious liquid on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, on Saturday.
As Kejriwal greeted people from behind a security cordon, the attacker approached and splashed the liquid. Security personnel quickly subdued the man, and Kejriwal, along with his team, was seen wiping his face following the incident.
Reacting to the attack, AAP raised concerns over the safety of public figures, questioning, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?" The police have launched an investigation into the matter.
(This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)
