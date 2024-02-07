Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram Temple Consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj spoke exclusively to Republic, shedding lights on what all has been planned for the event , what has happened so far and as well as what can be expected going forward.

Right from the ‘Navagraha Puja' (worshipping the nine planets) to ‘Nagar-Brahman’ (taking out procession) to the ‘Moorti Sthaapna’ (idol establishment), the Acharya highlighted all the ‘Vidhiyaan’ (necessary spiritual deeds/steps) that are a pre-requisite to any idol-establishment inside a temple premises.

Speaking on what will happen after the consecration ceremony, he revealed that the blindfold will be removed from Idol’s face. Inside the sanctum sanctorum, PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and yajman will be present during the ceremony.

Highlighting his duties for the temple, the spiritual leader said that he will start performing the puja rituals from January 23, as he has no role to play during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

About 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to arrive in Ayodhya daily post the Ram Temple opening.

Explaining how puja will be performed from January 23, post the temple opening, the chief priest said, “All the devotees arriving here to get a glimpse of Ram Lalla should get darshan but till now the timings from the puja and devotees arrival has not been decided yet. Once the timings are fixed, devotees can get a glimpse of lord Ram after the puja and his shringar aarti.

Speaking on the political debate over the location of the Ram Temple, he said that the temple is being constructed where the Lord Ram was placed inside a tent. The face of Ram Lalla was revealed yesterday, a day after the holy idol was placed inside the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbh Griha) of Ayodhya's Ram temple, after due procedures in the lead up to the Pran Pratishtha, including ‘aangan mein viraajmaan’, ‘pushp smaran’, ‘doodh snaan’ and ‘jal snaan’, were performed.

