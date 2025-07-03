When India Fired BrahMos At Nur Khan…There Could Have Been Atomic War: Pak PM’s Aide Says They Had Only Seconds To React

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Sanaullah admitted the nation was on the brink of unleashing a nuclear response purely out of panic and incompetence. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a big confession, Rana Sanaullah, senior adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, revealed that Pakistan’s military had just 30 to 45 seconds to decide whether an Indian BrahMos missile fired during Operation Sindoor was nuclear-tipped. The senior Pakistani politician made a startling admission about the country's military being on high alert during a recent conflict with India.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Sanaullah admitted the nation was on the brink of unleashing a nuclear response purely out of panic and incompetence.

Sanaullah said, "When India fired BrahMos at Nur Khan airbase, Pakistan's military had only 30-45 seconds to analyse whether the incoming missile may have a nuclear warhead. To decide anything on this in just 30 seconds was a dangerous situation."

He stressed that a miscalculation could have led to a global nuclear war. "I am not saying that they did good by not using a nuclear warhead, but at the same time, the people on this side could have misunderstood it also, leading to the launch of the first nuclear weapon that could spark a global nuclear war," he added.

India launched the BrahMos strike after 26 innocent Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The missile targeted the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala region a notorious hub of Pakistan’s military machinery and a symbol of its state-sponsored terror infrastructure.

India's Operation Sindoor was a big military operation that targeted multiple Pakistani air bases, causing extensive damage. The satellite images revealed the extent of the damage, with runways, hangars, and buildings destroyed at Sargodha, Nur Khan (Chaklala), Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan.