Pokhran: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on a visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan today witnessed the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. The exercise aims to display India’s indigenously built weaponry and the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

PM Modi said on social media today, "I look forward to being in Pokhran later today. This place has an emotional attachment with every Indian. In Pokhran, I will have the opportunity to witness a demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise. I am glad that this programme will feature weapon systems and more which are vital in the quest to make India self-reliant in defence."

In his tenure as Prime Minister of India, PM Modi has always emphasised on ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’.

But do you know, this is not the first time that PM Modi has mentioned ‘Atmanirbharta’ or self-reliance?

In his address to the nation in Pokhran today, PM Modi said that "the roar of aircraft mid-air, and valour displayed during the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise is naye Bharat ka aavhan (calling of a New India)".

The prime minister recalled how in 1998 (during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) India's nuclear tests were conducted in Pokhran.

"Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)', ‘Vishwas’ (belief) and ‘Aatma-gaurav’ (self-pride)," said PM Modi.

When Narendra Modi mentioned ‘Atmanirbharta’ for the first time

When the Pokhran nuclear tests were carried out on May 13, 1998, PM Narendra Modi was a karyakarta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his speech in Gujarati after the Pokhran tests, Modi ji laid emphasis on India’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence. “Pura ka pura karyakram 100% swadeshi hai” (the nuclear programme is completely self-reliant)," said Modi in his fiery speech after Pokhran-II.

PM Modi also spoke in admiration of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the scientific adviser to the prime minister and head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) during Pokhran-II.

PM Modi was all praise for the scientists involved in the nuclear program, who belonged to India and were entirely educated in the country, with APJ Abdul Kalam having studied in the Tamil medium besides English, he said.

The Modi Archive page on X has posted a clip of PM Modi’s speech from 1998 after Pokhran-II with the note:

“PM @narendramodi is scheduled to visit Pokhran today to witness the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, a tri-services firing and manoeuvre exercise. Today, we all see India making strides in Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in the defence sector. But 26 years ago, too, the vision and mission were clear—100% Make in India! Modi Archive brings you an intriguing extract from a speech delivered by BJP Karyakarta Narendra Modi in 1998 to celebrate India's successful nuclear test in Pokhran. In this, he emphasizes how the scientists involved in the program were Indian and entirely educated in India. Notably, one of them, APJ Abdul Kalam, even studied through the Tamil medium besides English. [Parmanu Parikshan - Hindustan Ni Icchha Shaktino Vijay, Audio clip, 1998].”

Hear PM Modi's speech in the clip here.

"100 Taka Swadeshi!" - 100% Made in India.



