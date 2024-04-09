×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

When Votes Went to Wrong People, Govts That ‘Fed Biryani’ to Terrorists Were Formed: Adityanath

Slamming previous regimes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said when votes were cast for the wrong people, it brought in governments that played with people's security and "fed biryani to terrorists".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CM Yogi
When Votes Went to Wrong People, Govts That ‘Fed Biryani’ to Terrorists Were Formed: Adityanath | Image:Ani
Pilibhit: Slamming previous regimes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said when votes were cast for the wrong people, it brought in governments that played with people's security and "fed biryani to terrorists".

"In 10 years, we have seen a changing India. The price of your one vote has done this," he said, referring to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"When your vote went into the wrong hands, governments come that were involved in corruption, played with the security and the future of the youths, fed biryani to the terrorists, created unrest in the country and forced farmers to commit suicide," Adityanath said at a rally here ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister addressed the rally before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In 2014 and 2019, voters understood the value of their votes and trusted Modi's leadership. Today, we are seeing a transforming India. India is no longer a 'pichhlaggu' (hanger-on) nation but a global power," Adityanath added.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "The land where Guru Nanak Dev was born was once a part of 'Akhand Bharat'. The country was divided due to the devious tactics of the Congress... the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor was made possible due to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Adityanath further said that four 'Sahibzadas' of Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed themselves to protect the Hindu religion and the culture of India.

"Baal Divas was celebrated on some other day, but expressing gratitude to the 'Sahibzadas', who sacrificed everything for India, the prime minister gave the opportunity to celebrate December 26 as Veer Baal Divas. Today, this event is happening everywhere," he said.

The chief minister said Pilibhit is known for agriculture and also for its amazing art.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, sugarcane farmers are now getting paid on time, he said.

"No one had thought that a grand temple of Ram Lalla would be built in Ayodhya, but this has become possible under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi," Adityanath said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit -- will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

