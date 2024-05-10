Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, refuted the claims of the central probe agencies being misused by the Centre for targeting the opposition, stating “ My fight against corruption was not guided by vengeance. I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of person or party.”

PM Modi said,” In 2014, the media would ask me why action was not taken after we alleged corruption. I didn’t want to take revenge from anyone. I didn’t want to harm anyone but I gave the agencies a complete free hand to verify every minute detail legally.”

“I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of people being from my party or another, political or non-political, businessman or bureaucrat, drug mafia or gun mafia. I had made it clear that we would not leave anyone,” the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting the challenges that the PM faced while agencies began their investigations, the PM said, “When agencies started their work, abuses were hurled at me but since I had the authority we carried on the probe,” adding that as years passed by things became clear.

The BJP leader questioned the allegations of being targeted by the Income Tax department, CBI and ED. He remarked, “ How can one question CBI or ED when you can see piles of cash,” adding, “ for instance, if a cop catches a murderer red-handed then how can you claim the police have arrested the wrong person. The country is watching.”

Sharing anecdotes from his time in Gujarat as a Chief Minister, the PM said, “Infact, I have my own track record. Amarsinh Chaudhary, the erstwhile leader of opposition in Gujarat assembly, had officially said that they could have opposed me or my govt but would never level corruption allegations against me.”

During the most-awaited 100-minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400 seats on June 4. He also spoke on a wide range of topics , including corruption, politics, Pakistan, foreign policies, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.