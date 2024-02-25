Advertisement

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated 5 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in five different states, to the nation at an special event in Gujarat’s Rajkot. Ahead of the mega inauguration, PM Modi made a big statement emphasizing on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) pre-poll slogan ‘Modi ki Guarantee (Modi’s Guarantee)’, saying that his guarantees begin from the point where hope from others ends. During the event, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the people of the nation AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat, Bathinda in Punjab, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that 5 AIIMS have been inaugurated from Rajkot, including AIIMS in Rajkot, Bathinda, Raebareli, Kalyani and Mangalagiri, which showcases India’s commitment for development pointing that the country is working at a fast pace and completing developmental works.

Advertisement

PM Modi laid foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 48,100 crore

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,100 crore, encompassing important sectors like health, road, rail, energy, petroleum, natural gas, tourism and others.

Advertisement

Addressing the rally in Rajkot at the inaugural event, the prime minister stated, “How India defeated Corona, it is discussed all over the world. We were able to do this because India's healthcare system has completely changed in the last 10 years.”

PM Modi also said, “There was a time when all the major programs of the country used to take place in Delhi only. I took the Government of India out of Delhi and took it to every corner of the country. Today's program is also a witness to this. Today, through this one program, development works, inauguration and laying of foundation stones in many cities of the country are taking a new tradition forward.”

Advertisement

Healthcare system of India has entirely changed in last 10 years, PM Modi

“In the last 10 years, the healthcare system of India has changed entirely. In the last decade, unprecedented expansion has taken place in the AIIMS, medical college and critical care infrastructure network. We opened more than 1.5 lakh ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ in villages for the treatment of diseases,” says the PM.

Advertisement

“10 years ago, the country had around 380-390 medical colleges, and now we have 706. 10 years ago, MBBS seats were around 50,000, and now it's more than 1 lakh. 10 years ago, Postgraduate medical seats were around 30,000, and now it's more than 70,000. Where hope from others ends, Modi's guarantee begins from there,” PM Modi emphasized.

He further added, “Today the country is saying – Modi's guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee. The country has unwavering faith in Modi's guarantee because I had given the guarantee of Gujarat's first AIIMS to Rajkot. Its foundation stone was laid three years ago and inaugurated today. Your servant fulfilled the guarantee.”

Advertisement

Earlier, approved 7 AIIMS were also not completed in 7 decades: PM Modi

“Today, in the last 10 days, the foundation stone of 7 new AIIMS has been laid and inaugurated. That's why I say that we are developing the country many times faster than what happened in the last 6-7 decades and dedicating it to the people. Today, the foundation stone of more than 200 healthcare infrastructure projects has also been laid and inaugurated in 23 states and union territories,” said the prime minister.

Advertisement

“Today, we are witnessing how the healthcare sector of the fifth-largest economy in the world should be! After five decades of independence, the country had only one AIIMS, and that, too, in Delhi. In seven decades of independence, only seven AIIMS were approved, and even they were never completed. In just 10 days, seven new AIIMS have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

Rajkot played big role in my electoral journey: PM Modi

“I have tried my best to live up to your trust. Today the whole country is giving so much love and blessings, so Rajkot also deserves its fame. Today the whole country is blessing the NDA government for the third time and this time the whole country is giving 400% confidence,” the PM said.

Recalling his days, when he was first elected as an MLA from Rajkot, PM Modi said, “Yesterday was a special day in my life. Rajkot has a big role in the beginning of my election journey. 22 years ago, on February 24th, Rajkot blessed me for the first time, elected me as its MLA and today on 25th February, I took oath for the first time as an MLA of Rajkot in Gandhinagar Assembly.”

Advertisement

Talking about his overwhelming experience, when he deep dived into the sea in Gujarat’s Dwarka to witness the submerged Lord Krishna’s Dwarka, he said, “Ancient Dwarka, about which it is said that it was settled by Lord Shri Krishna himself, today by going inside the sea, I got the privilege of seeing and touching it deep inside the sea in Dwarka and also worshiping it.”



