sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Wherever Cong Came to Power, They Brought Loot, Barbaadi': BJP Slams Sukhu-Led Himachal Govt

Published 14:14 IST, November 19th 2024

'Wherever Cong Came to Power, They Brought Loot, Barbaadi': BJP Slams Sukhu-Led Himachal Govt

BJP's Poonawalla said, "This is the 'khata-khat' model of Congress. Wherever Congress party came to power, they brought 'loot', 'barbaadi' along with them..."

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shehzad Poonawalla
'Wherever Cong Came to Power, They Brought Loot, Barbaadi': BJP slams Sukhu-Led Himachal govt | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:29 IST, November 19th 2024

BJP Congress Himachal Pradesh