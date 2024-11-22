sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Elon Musk | Donald Trump | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • White House 'Confident in Navigating Crisis Over Adani Row, Cites Strong India-US Ties

Published 09:04 IST, November 22nd 2024

White House 'Confident in Navigating Crisis Over Adani Row, Cites Strong India-US Ties

The White House has expressed confidence that it can navigate the ongoing crisis surrounding bribery charges against billionaire Gautam Adani

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Adani Group
Adani Group | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:01 IST, November 22nd 2024