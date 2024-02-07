Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Who Are Ramnamis, Whose Ancestors Predicted Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha 150 Years Back?

The Chhattisgarh government will also be organising a Ramnami fair across the state during today's consecration ceremony.

Digital Desk
Ram Mandir Ayodhya
Ram Mandir decks up for grand opening | Image:Republic
Raipur: Found in the 19th century, the Ramnami Samaj advocated the importance of following and worshipping Lord Ram in all forms. According to them, Lord Ram is omnipresent and is present everywhere. Ramnamis, as they are known, have also claimed that their ancestors had predicted today's prana pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya 150 years back. Ramnamis write the name of Lord Ram everywhere on their bodies and faces. The Ramnami movement started in present-day northern and central Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh government will also be organising a Ramnami fair across the state during today's consecration ceremony. The fair highlights the history of the foundation of the Ramnami society. The society started during the time when the Indian society was divided along caste lines. The members led a peaceful, resistance move against caste practices. Ramnamis have their heads clean shaven. Compared to the traditional belief of worshipping Lord Ram in a form, Ramnamis believe He is formless as He is omnipresent.

Ramnamis use two wooden needles to tattoo Lord Ram's name all over their bodies. A senior Ramnami is given the responsibility for the purpose of tattooing Shri Ram's name on the newly-initiated Ramnamis. Undergoing tremendous pain inflicted by the wooden needles, Ramnamis go through the ordeal, taking Lord Ram's name.

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:39 IST

