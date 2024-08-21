Published 17:08 IST, August 21st 2024
WHO Calls For Providing Lifesaving Vaccines to All Kids, Protecting Girls From Cervical Cancer
WHO called on the countries in its South-East Asia Region to accelerate action to protect all children with lifesaving vaccines.
WHO Calls For Providing Lifesaving Vaccines to All Kids, Protecting Girls From Cervical Cancer | Image: Shutterstock
