Mumbai Billboard Collapse: The billboard collapse incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar has triggered a massive outrage against the illegal erecting of the advertising hoarding and people involved in this act. As many as 14 people were killed and around 75 were injured after the giant 100-ft billboard collapsed on a petrol pump in due gusty winds on Monday evening. Following the mishap, a legal action has been initiated against the company involved in erecting the hoarding and its owner.

It is being said that the "illegal" hoarding, as claimed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) belonged to Ego Media Pvt Ltd owned by a person named Bhavesh Bhide. He is claimed to be the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, which is an advertising agency and was responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar. Sources claimed that Bhide was earlier this year booked in a rape case at Mulund police station, however he was granted anticipatory bail by a lower court. Not only this, he has been penalised at least 21 times in the past for putting up illegal hoardings.

The Mumbai police have registered a case at Pant Nagar police station against owner of the company Bhavesh Bhinde and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A notice has also been issued by the BMC to the company seeking removal of its 8 other hoardings in the region within 10 days. The civic body has also warned to cancel licenses for any hoardings in the 24 civic wards.

FIR in Mishap

A case has been registered against the advertising agency. According to Mumbai Police, a case at the Pant Nagar Police Station has been registered against accused Bhavesh Bhide and others, under sections 304, 337, 338 and 34 of the IPC.

Hoarding Was Erected Without Permission of BMC

According to the information, the hoarding, which collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar was reportedly installed in April 2022, without appropriate permission from Mumbai’s Civic body. Allegedly, several trees were also cut during the installation of the billboard.

On April 29, 2024, former-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had reportedly complained to the BMC commissioner regarding the installation of the billboard.

According to the BMC, the place where the structure was prepared to install the hoarding, is registered in the name of Home Department, Police Headquarters of the Maharashtra Police Housing Welfare Corporation.

It is being alleged that the hoarding stand was erected without the permission of the BMC, violating the BMC Act. Reports suggest that the BMC had also imposed a penalty on the company.

Chief Minister Announces Compensation

After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Rajawadi Hospital and met the people who sustained injuries during the billboard collapse incident. The chief minister also visited the spot where the incident took place.

Following his visit, CM Shinde announced a Rs 5 lakh financial aid to the kins of deceased and ordered a high level inquiry into the matter.

Hoarding Mishap

Earlier, on Monday, at least 14 people died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in Mumbai. The billboard collapsed on some houses and a petrol station following gusty winds and rain late on Monday.

Scores were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday. Mumbai's municipal corporation said at least 75 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident and 31 have been discharged.

