Then-Wg Cdr (now Group Captain )Prashanth Nair in 2016 conducted the first carriage flight of a Su-30 MKI aircraft with the BrahMos missile. | Image: X/Republic/IAF

Advertisement

On Tuesday, New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of four test pilots chosen for India’s maiden dream of manned spaceflight, Gaganyaan, on Tuesday. Among those selected is Group Captain Prasanth B Nair, hailing from Palakkad’s Nemmara, Kerala, who leads India’s Gaganyaan Mission. An interesting fact about Group Captain Nair is that he assisted India in completing its BrahMos triad by launching the supersonic cruise missile from a Su-30 MKI for the first time back in 2016.

The other astronaut designates are Group Captains Ajit Krishnan, Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla, completing India’s space dream team.

Advertisement

Group Captain Nair’s Stellar Journey: From Kerala Heartland to Stars Soon

Group Captain Prashanth Nair.

Group Captain Prasanth Nair, a Sukhoi fighter pilot, is the son of Valampil Balakrishnan and Koolanghaat Pramila, born in Thiruvazhiyad, on August 26, 1976. His journey began at NSS Engineering College, Palakkad, where he joined the NDA. He earned the Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy, completed training, and was commissioned into the Air Force in June 1999.

Advertisement

Now a Group Captain, Nair has been a Flying Instructor and Test Pilot with around 3000 hours of flying experience. He has flown various aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier, An-32, etc. He is also a distinguished graduate and received first-class honours from the US Air Command and Staff College and the 'Sword of Honour' from the Hyderabad Air Force Academy in 1998.

Grp Capt Prashanth Nair & Angad Pratap: BrahMos to Gaganyaan

He commanded a Su-30 Squadron and was ‘instrumental’ not only in firing India’s first air-launched BrahMos and in the entire integration process that helped India join the group of a few countries with this particular capability. Interestingly, during a 2017 test, then-Sq Ldr (now Group Captain) Angad Pratap, also part of the Gaganyaan crew, chased Nair, both were part of the same test, with Pratap piloting the chase aircraft while Nair piloted the Su-30MKI from which the BrahMos was launched.

, Group Captain Nair and Group Captain Angad Pratap

Furthermore, Group Captain Nair led the team of pilots selected for the Gaganyaan mission during their 18-month-long training in Russia. Additional training took place at the Human Space Center in Bengaluru to prepare for the historic mission.

Advertisement

After Prime Minister Modi awarded Group Captain Nair his Astro wings, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conveyed his wishes to Prasanth, stating, “A moment of pride for Kerala as Group Captain Prasanth Nair from Palakkad takes the helm,” adding, “The mission is poised to create history, marking a trailblazing achievement in Indian space research.”

Group Captain Prasanth Nair Helps India Gain Edge Over Adversary

Returning to the BrahMos, then-Wg Cdr Nair in 2016 conducted the first carriage flight of a Su-30 MKI aircraft with the BrahMos missile, successfully conducted at HAL Airport in Nashik. This integration of BrahMos has now been planned for at least two Sukhoi squadrons. The BrahMos has already proven to be among India’s most lethal weapons, and with the test integration onto a fighter aircraft, the Indian Air Force gains a platform from which they can launch the missile from air, providing its own advantages over conventional BrahMos Surface-to-Surface missiles. It's worth noting that it was the first time globally that such a heavyweight (2,500 kg) supersonic cruise missile was integrated onto a fighter aircraft.

The flight lasted 45 minutes, piloted by then-Wg Cdr Prashant Nair and Wg Cdr M S Raju. The inaugural flight was followed by a series of test flights and complete evaluation and certification of the BrahMos missile on Su30 MKI aircraft, with Prasant Nair at the vanguard of it all.