Chennai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who also serves as Tamil movie producer, in connection with the the Rs 2,000 crore international drug trafficking network busted by the agency last month.

Affirming that Sadiq is the kingpin of the India-Australia-New Zealand drug trafficking network, NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh confirmed his arrest.

“Jaffer Sadiq spearheaded a network which sourced Pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in the guide of food grade cargo. It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries,” Singh said.

The state of Tamil Nadu saw opposition parties spearheading protests across the state over the past few week, demanding his arrest over alleged involvement in drugs racket.

The Global Drug Racket Kingpin: Jaffer Sadiq

Jaffar Sadiq Abdul Rehman is a prominent name in the Tamil movie industry who has produced at least four movies, with his fifth movie set for release this month. Sadiq also serves as the founder of JSM Group of Companies, claimed officials.

He entered the Tamil political space in 2010 with his appointment as Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing. In the wake of statewide protest seeking his arrest in drug racket case, DMK expelled Sadiq last Sunday. However, no official reason was given by the party.

The NIA is probing whther he used the proceeds of crime in his production company. The agency has alleged that his production company served as a medium to launder money globally.