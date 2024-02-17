Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Who is Nakul Nath?

Congress leader Nakul Nath is a parliamentarian from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Digital Desk
nakul nath
Nakul Nath is the lone Lok Sabha MP of the Congress party from Madhya Pradesh. | Image:X/@NakulKNath
Bhopal: In a major blow to Congress, Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, on Saturday dropped ‘Congress’ from his Twitter bio. A major speculation is rife that the Congress leader along with his father may join BJP. However, the Kamal Nath camp has denied defection to the BJP. Nakul Nath, along with his father are enroute Delhi on their private plane. 


Who is Nakul Nath?

  • Congress leader Nakul Nath is a parliamentarian from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. 
  • The 50-year-old is the lone Lok Sabha MP of the Congress party from Madhya Pradesh.
  • Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.
  • Nakul Nath received his education from The Doon School in Dehradun, followed by Bay State College in Boston. Later, he earned his degree in MBA from Boston University. 
Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

