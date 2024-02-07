Who is Santam Sandhu: Chandigarh University Chancellor Nominated to Rajya Sabha by Prez Murmu

Advertisement

New Delhi: Founder Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday January 30. Satnam Singh Sandhu is a well-known name in India. One of India's leading educationists, Sandhu in his intial days struggled bery hard to attain education.

Sandhu's struggle motivated him to establish Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC). Santam Singh Sandhu laid the foundation stone of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001, which later led to the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012.

Welcoming his nomination, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar said, “I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure.”

President of India has the authority to nominate 12 members to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. These nominated members are chosen for their expertise in specific fields, such as literature, science, art, and social service. The provision for nomination is outlined in Article 80(3) of the Indian Constitution.

