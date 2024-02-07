Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Who is Santam Sandhu: Chandigarh University Chancellor Nominated to Rajya Sabha by Prez Murmu

Founder Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu

Digital Desk
Santam Singh Sandhu
Santam Singh Sandhu | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Founder Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday January 30. Satnam Singh Sandhu is a well-known name in India. One of India's leading educationists, Sandhu in his intial days struggled bery hard to attain education. 

Sandhu's struggle motivated him to establish Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC). Santam Singh Sandhu laid the foundation stone of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001, which later led to the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012. 

Advertisement

Welcoming his nomination, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar said, “I welcome the nomination of Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure.” 

Image

 

President of India has the authority to nominate 12 members to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. These nominated members are chosen for their expertise in specific fields, such as literature, science, art, and social service. The provision for nomination is outlined in Article 80(3) of the Indian Constitution.

 

(This is a breaking story)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement