Published 10:51 IST, September 18th 2024
Who is Squadron Leader Mohana Singh, India's 1st Woman Fighter Pilot to Fly Tejas Jet?
Mohana Singh has made history as the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 ‘Flying Bullets’ squadron, operating India’s indigenously made Tejas jet.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mohana Singh has made history as the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 ‘Flying Bullets’ squadron, operating India’s indigenously made Tejas jet. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:49 IST, September 18th 2024