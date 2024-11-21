Published 22:10 IST, November 21st 2024
Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti And MVA Constituents Bat For Different Names
Fissures emerge in Maharashtra's ruling and opposition alliances over the CM post as both claim victory ahead of vote counting on November 23.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti And MVA Constituents Bat For Different Names | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:10 IST, November 21st 2024