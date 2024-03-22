Advertisement

New Delhi: Following the arrest of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy scam late on Thursday night, a leadership crisis has arisen in the national capital. Speculations are rife that Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal or cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj could be his possible replacement.

Now the challenge that lies before the ruling party is to appoint a leader who can head the party as well as Delhi in Kejriwal’s absence. However, it is indeed a big task for the AAP leadership to come up with a name that at least comes close to Mr Kejriwal's stature as the party's convener since its inception in 2012 and the Delhi Chief Minister for three terms spanning nearly a decade.

The urgency of the task becomes even more pressing as the AAP is gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Assam, and Haryana where Mr Kejriwal was to be a key campaigner of the party. Apart from Sunita Kejriwal, who is a former IRS officer, the names of AAP Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj too are ding the rounds for the top job.

Atishi, who holds the most number of portfolios in the Delhi government, including education, finance, PWD, revenue and services, is considered a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal. She is also a spokesperson of the party, who has been defending the AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal, and attacking the BJP in her press conferences and appearances on news channels.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, too, is also a prominent member of the Delhi cabinet with several important portfolios, including health and urban development. He is also a well known face of the party, often engaged in defending the it and its leaders and counter-attacking the BJP and its government at the Centre on issues of governance and politics.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid a campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal to Run Govt From Jail: Atishi

Reacting to Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi said that the CM will run the govt from Tihar jail.

She said," "We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight," she said.

#KejriwalArrested | Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi. The Delhi govt will run from Tihar jail. This is a conspiracy by the BJP. Why do they file all cases under PMLA? Where is the evidence or proceeds of crime?: AAP leader Atishi (@AtishiAAP) to Republic



The Debate… pic.twitter.com/krNJ63zM2e — Republic (@republic) March 21, 2024

However, in December last year, the AAP launched a signature campaign "Main Bhi Kejriwal (I Am Also Kejriwal)', asking people whether he should resign as Chief Minister or run the government from jail if he is arrested. During the campaign, the AAP chief met party MLAs and Delhi municipal corporation councilors for their feedback on the issue. Mr Bharadwaj recently told reporters in a press conference, “Nearly 90% of people in this exercise opined that Mr Kejriwal has the mandate of Delhi and has been elected. Hence, only he would run the government in Delhi no matter from where.”

The AAP leadership also has to find Mr Kejriwal's replacement to head the party that runs the governments in Delhi and Punjab besides having MLAs in Gujarat and Goa. The options are rather limited for the party. Apart from Sunita Kejriwal, name of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Atishi too are taking rounds as leaders who could hold the responsibility of new AAP national convener.

(With PTI inputs)