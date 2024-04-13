×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 18:59 IST

Why 15% OBC seats in Maharashtra govt vacant? Congress leader Wadettiwar

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised to reinstate political reservations for OBCs in local governing bodies.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Image: X/ @VijayWadettiwar) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and asked why 15 per cent of the seats meant for OBC community in government jobs in the state were lying vacant.

Wadettiwar's remarks came on the day BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule kickstarted the OBC Jaagar (awareness) rally from Wardha district in the state.

The leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly in a post on X said, “People from the Other Backward Classes have 27 per cent reservation in government jobs; however, only 12 per cent of OBC employees are actually working. Why are the remaining 15 per cent seats kept vacant?” Wadettiwar also alleged that the allotment of OBC certificates was being done secretly.

“Will Bawankule demand any action against this practice? Will he even place his demand before the prime minister of carrying out the OBC census?” he asked.

Wadettiwar said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised to reinstate political reservations for OBCs in local governing bodies.

It has been more than one-and-a-half years since he has been in power, "will he keep his promise?” the Congress leader asked.

Wadettiwar also targeted the Maharashtra government over its plan to bring the 'wagh nakh' (a tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) to the state from the UK.

“Those who cannot even erect the memorial of Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea are now discussing bringing the wagh nakh here. It is a new ploy to gain votes,” he said.

Advertisement

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 18:59 IST

Devendra Fadnavis

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Biden New Hampshire ballot primary

Joe Biden Wyoming

8 minutes ago
Fire

Gurugram fire

12 minutes ago
On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife.

Man Stoned to Death

13 minutes ago
Suki Waterhouse

Suki Reveals Baby Gender

14 minutes ago
Prithvi Shaw

Harbhajan on Shaw

16 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

18 minutes ago
Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in a still from Before Midnight

Ethan On 4th Before Film

21 minutes ago
Mumbai Heat Wave: Temperatures Likely to Surge to 41-43 Degrees Next Week

Mumbai Heat Wave

22 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti On Chamkila

23 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live

25 minutes ago
The WHO said that Nigeria's rollout of the new vaccine brings the world closer to being meningitis free by 2030.

Nigeria Meningitis Vax

26 minutes ago
Tea gardens

Historic Tea Gardens

27 minutes ago
2 Killed in Lightning Strikes, Crops Damaged Due to Untimely Rains in Maharashtra’s Jalna District

Lightning kills two

30 minutes ago
The car could not flee due to congestion on the road and the driver was arrested, officials said.

Gurugram

31 minutes ago
Marine National Park, Jamnagar

Marine National Park

31 minutes ago
Sandeep Kewlani, Akshay Kumar

Netizens Troll BMCM

33 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

34 minutes ago
Hepatitis

Hepatitis Cases Rise

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo