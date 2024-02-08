English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Nation Wants To Know/ 'Gussa Aana Chahiye': Why Arnab Told Pankaj on Dilip Kumar Being Pro-Establishment During Emergency

Arnab Goswami engaged Pankaj Tripathi in a conversation regarding Dilip Kumar's position during the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency.

Digital Desk
Pankaj Tripathi With Arnab
Pankaj Tripathi With Arnab | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: In the latest episode of 'Nation Wants to Know', Arnab Goswami, the Editor-In-Chief of Republic TV, engaged Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi in a conversation regarding Dilip Kumar's position during the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency. Arnab sought insights into the legendary actor's stance, taking a discussion on the intricate political landscape of that time. For the unversed, Dilip Kumar, who was hailed as the Kohinoor of Indian cinema, enjoyed a remarkable career but faced criticism for aligning with the Congress during the Emergency. Despite his cinematic brilliance, Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan came under fire for actively supporting Sanjay Gandhi's policies, orchestrating charity film concerts for the Youth Congress, and even campaigning for the Nehru-Gandhi scion in Amethi during the 1977 Lok Sabha elections. While many film stars, including Dev Anand, had already voiced their opposition to the draconian Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Dilip Kumar's political affiliations drew significant censure. 

Here are the excerpts from the latest episode of Nation Wants to Know, which will be telecast on Saturday on Republic TV 

When Arnab inquired about Dilip Kumar's stance during the 1975 Emergency, Pankaj Tripathi expressed his lack of awareness and stated he was not even born at that time. Whether it was ideological agreement or business interests, he remained uncertain. He pointed out the dual aspects of the situation – one either agrees with their thoughts or faces economic dilemmas and constraints. 

While speaking to Pankaj, Arnab, referring to Dilip Kumar and other actors at that time said he has always found it challenging to reconcile the fact that someone with everything – fame, popularity, and public admiration – could lend support to actions that, in retrospect, seem ethically questionable. It's disheartening to think that during the Emergency, individuals, including those in the cinema industry who held concerts for the youth congress led by Sanjay Gandhi, were seemingly endorsing actions that are now widely criticised.

'Gussa aana zaruri hai…'

When Arnab pressed further on the impact such alignments could have on people, Pankaj emphasized the importance of learning from historical mistakes and striving to do better in the present. Arnab insisted on the need to narrate history, to which Pankaj stressed that the purpose should be to impart lessons without instigating anger.

To this, Arnab questioned the concept of anger, suggesting that people must react. "Gussa nahi aayega toh log react nhi karenge, Gussa aana zaruri hai', Arnab said. Concurring to this Pankaj stated that there is nothing inherently wrong in expressing anger. The actor also supported Arnab's perspective that cinema, being a powerful medium, should be utilised more for educating people.  

Offering a counter perspective further, Arnab asserted that people's anger is essential as it prompts reactions. Citing events such as the 1984 Sikh Riots, the 1975 Emergency, and the Mandal Commission, Arnab emphasised the importance of younger generations knowing about historical mistakes and suggested that cinema can play a role in conveying these lessons. 

When Pankaj Met Arnab

Pankaj Tripathi who is gearing up for his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon, spoke exclusively to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief and revealed what inspired him most in late former PM Vajpayee's speeches.  Talking to Arnab, Pankaj explained that Vajpayee's communication style, infused with wit and well-timed pauses, served as inspiration. 

During the conversation, Pankaj also said that while he may not excel at mimicry and imitations, his efforts in 'Main Atal Hoon' have been directed towards capturing the essence of communication prowess, akin to the brilliance he witnessed in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches. 

In the film 'Main Atal Hoon,' Pankaj Tripathi has portrayed the role of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the movie also features Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The movie is slated for release on January 19. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

