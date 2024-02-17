The 16th GSLV vehicle, equipped with an indigenous cryogenic engine, has placed the INSAT 3DS in the required orbit, ISRO officials said. | Image: ISRO

Sriharikota: India successfully launched its GSLV-F14 with the INSAT-3DS satellite from SDSC-SHAR. It's GSLV’s 16th mission. ISRO launched the INSAT-3DS satellite to help with weather forecasting and strengthen its fleet of Meteorological satellites or the INSAT series. The satellite will be positioned in its final orbit by ISRO after key manoeuvres are performed by the space agency’s scientists.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, “I am very happy to announce the successful GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS mission. The spacecraft is in a good orbit, and the vehicle performed well.”

Union Minister for Science Dr Jitendra Singh also praised ISRO's achievement, saying, "ISRO UNSTOPPABLE! Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS… Proud to be associated with the Department of Space as ISRO continues to succeed."

#ISRO UNSTOPPABLE!

Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS …the latest generation Climate/Weather satellite.

Proud to be associated with Department of Space at a time when Team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other,with personal patronage from PM Sh @NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Gs5GUxw84O — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 17, 2024

How ISRO’s GSLV Mk2,‘Naughty Boy’, Redeemed Himself

Tommy Joseph, the program director for INSAT-3DS’ launch, said, "The GSLV has become more disciplined like PSLV. It has become a robust vehicle for ISRO."

Compared to previous GSLV missions, the payload capacity was also increased by 50 percent, the director added.

Further, VSSC Director stated the mission was successful. The reliability of the vehicle (GSLV) increased with the successful deployment of a meteorological satellite. The director added, “We had a successful mission. Although it's (GSLV Mk2) called "naughty," it has become "smart" just like a child’s name carried on it shall have the same name.” The reliability of the vehicle has increased with the firing of the fourth stage and successful opening of its payload fairing and ejection of the INSAT 3DS, showing its capabilities.

Milestone Achieved with Enhanced Capabilities

ISRO Officials further reiterated that yet another milestone was accomplished. The 16th GSLV vehicle, equipped with an indigenous cryogenic engine, has placed the INSAT 3DS in the required orbit. All vehicle systems performed as expected.

From the first GSLV D1, which placed a payload over 1500 kgs, to the GSLV’s 16th flight placing a payload of 2274 kg in the desired orbit, marking a 50 percent rise in capability to place payload via a GSLV Mk2 vehicle in Geo Orbit, Officials added.

ISRO Scientist also highlighted the successful performance of over 440 fluid control components and other modules that were vital during the launch.

ISRO’s M Sankrana compared INSAT and GSLV to mature wine, stating, “As wine matures, the INSAT and GSLV both have matured in a similar way. GSLV gave a textbook-like performance even with additional weight, thus showing how it matured over the last decade. He added that GSLV placed the INSAT 3DS at an additional 2.8 thousand kilometres, which would mean the spacecraft’s lifespan will be increased by 3 months.”