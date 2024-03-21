Advertisement

New Delhi: While hearing Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking assurance of no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Chief Minister and asked, “why haven't you filed an anticipatory bail plea yet?”

Seeking protection from ED arrest for Kejriwal, who skipped nine summonses in the past in the Excise policy case, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Kejriwal is the convenor of the party. Election is near. Any step like arrest will weaken his party in the elections.”

The division bench, led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait noted that ED summons started from October, 2023. “Now the question arises that why haven't you filed the anticipatory bail application in the court yet?"

The Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday informed the Delhi HC that he won't appear before the Enforcement Directorate as there is a “clear intent” to arrest him with elections around the corner.

His reply came after the court asked the CM why he is not appearing before the investigating agency for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, as it sought the agency’s stand on the AAP leader’s plea challenging the summonses issues against him.

On Wednesday, during the hearing in the related matter before the Delhi High Court, his lawyers stated that they have apprehension that ED will arrest him and he is ready to appear if he is given protection.

According to the ED's last summon in the Excise Case, the financial probe agency has called him to appear before it on March 21, 2024.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court sought the response of the ED on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Kejriwal lawyers, "Why don't you appear before the Enforcement Directorate?" In the reply, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were also arrested by the agency.