Published 19:17 IST, August 12th 2024
'Why is The Probe Delayed Till Sunday?': Kolkata Doctors Question Mamata's 7-Day Deadline
"Why is the investigation delayed till Sunday? We are unhappy with the probe. Our demands are clear. We want a judicial inquiry", an agitated doctor said.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Students’ Protest March Against Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder, Medical Services Hit Across State| LIVE | Image: Republic Digital
