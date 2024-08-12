sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Why is The Probe Delayed Till Sunday?': Kolkata Doctors Question Mamata's 7-Day Deadline

"Why is the investigation delayed till Sunday? We are unhappy with the probe. Our demands are clear. We want a judicial inquiry", an agitated doctor said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Students’ Protest March Against Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder, Medical Services Hit Across State| LIVE
Students’ Protest March Against Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder, Medical Services Hit Across State| LIVE | Image: Republic Digital
19:17 IST, August 12th 2024