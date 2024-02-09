English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Why Mauris Noronha Shot Abhishek Ghosalkar: Top Developments

The Dahisar firing incident has claimed two lives so far and police has launched a probe in the matter.

Apoorva Shukla
Shiv Sena Ex-MLA’s Son Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead in Mumbai
Shiv Sena Ex-MLA’s Son Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead in Mumbai | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mumbai: Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot during a ‘Facebook Live’ at Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening. Abhishek was the son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena. 

The Police said that accused Mauris Noronha also killed himself after firing at Ghosalkar. 

Why Mauris Noronha Fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar? 

The investigation so far has revealed that there an existing enmity between Mauris Noronha and Abhishek Ghosalkar. Republic Sources said that Mauris, a popular social activist of the area, had called Abhishek for a saree distribution programme. 

Sources said that Mauris had emerged as a local leader for his social work during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was contest elections, an idea opposed by Ghosalkar. Mauris also felt that Ghosalkar had conspired against him leading to his arrest. 

The Facebook Live between Ghosalkar and Noronha was arranged to clarify that they had come together, ending their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area, said the Police. However, Mauris allegedly shot Abhishek and then killed himself, said the Police.

Top Developments in The Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case 

The Dahisar firing incident has claimed two lives so far and police has launched a probe in the matter. The city police stated further that two separate cases were being registered in the Dahisar firing incident. "One FIR is being filed for the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and another ADR (Accidental Death Report) for the death by suicide of Mauris Noronha," Mumbai Police said in a statement. Here are the key developments in the case; 

  1. The investigation has been handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch considering the seriousness of the matter and the scope of the probe, said the Mumbai Police.  After the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch, the officials visited the site and have launched a probe in which multiple angles are being considered. 
  2. A team from the Crime Branch also visited the crime scene along with the local police, the official said. Later, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and DCP (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan also reached the spot in connection with the investigation. 
  3. The Crime Branch will try to ascertain from where Noronha procured the pistol and whether Noronha was under the influence of alcohol when pumped bullets into Ghosalkar. The officials have also taken blood samples for the same. 
  4. Police has detained a person named Mehul in the case. After investigation of the incident spot for about 7 hours, the police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge and CCTV footage. 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

