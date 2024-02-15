Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, brought by the central government in 2018.

Ronit Singh
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, brought by the central government in 2018 as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties to bring transparency in political funding.

The apex court noted that electoral bonds are violative of the right to information (RTI) and Article 19(1)(a) and held that such a scheme has to be struck down for being ‘unconstitutional.' 

Advertisement

Pronouncing the judgment, the Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjeev Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra, pronounced that political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information about the funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices.

“Political parties are relevant units in the electoral process. Information about funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices,” said CJI DY Chandrachud. “Financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo arrangements,” he added. 

Advertisement

Mainly, the petitioners argued on two bases- (1) Whether amendments are violative of the right to information under Article 19(1)(a), (2) Whether unlimited corporate funding violates the principles of free and fair elections.

Major Observation by SC on E-Bonds: Top 5 

  1. The electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down as unconstitutional. It violates the right to information of citizens, about possible quid pro quo.
  2. The issuing bank shall forthwith stop the issue of electoral bonds. The State Bank of India shall furnish the details of donations through electoral bonds and the details of the political parties that received the contributions.
  3. CJI DY Chandrachud further noted that the Electoral bonds scheme is not the only scheme to curb black money as there are other alternatives. “Infringement to the right to information is not justified by the purpose of curbing black money.”
  4. “Not all political contributions are made with the intent to alter public policy. Students, daily wagers, etc also contribute. To not grant an umbrella of privacy to political contributions only because some contributions are made for other purposes is not impermissible,” the CJi noted. 
  5. Amendments to the Companies Act are unconstitutional. “A company has more graver influence on the political process than contributions by individuals. Contributions by companies are purely business transactions. Amendment to Section 182 Companies Act is manifestly arbitrary for treating companies and individuals alike,” said the CJI. 


 

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Vande Bharat Trains: New Routes, Stops, And More Details

    Travel15 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo