  • 'Wife Harasses Me, Put Me in Prison': Bengaluru Techie Who Went Missing Days Ago Found In Noida

Published 21:08 IST, August 17th 2024

'Wife Harasses Me, Put Me in Prison': Bengaluru Techie Who Went Missing Days Ago Found In Noida

Bengaluru man who went missing a few days ago was found in Noida. He told cops that he fled to escape wife's torture and now wants to go to prison but not home.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru man who went missing days ago was found in Noida
Bengaluru man who went missing days ago was found in Noida | Image: Representative image
  • 2 min read
