sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Wild Elephant Tramples 55-Year-Old Man to Death in Tamil Nadu's Erode

Published 15:00 IST, November 18th 2024

Wild Elephant Tramples 55-Year-Old Man to Death in Tamil Nadu's Erode

A wild elephant trampled a 55-year-old man to death in Tamil Nadu's Erode in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Erode
Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Erode | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:00 IST, November 18th 2024