Updated February 13th, 2022 at 10:34 IST
Wild elephants damage crops, house in MP
India
- 1 min read
Mandla, Feb 13 (PTI) Wild elephants strayed into a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district and damaged a house and several crops in the area, an official said on Sunday.
A herd of 14 elephants entered Kudki village here from neighbouring Chhattisgarh a few months back and the animals were wandering in Montinala forest area since some time, Mawai area forest ranger J D Khare said quoting locals.
The jumbos reached Bilgaon village in Mawai area on Friday afternoon. When the villagers tried to drive them away, the elephants damaged a house and several crops, the official said.
A patrolling team in Mandla could not trace the tuskers later as they entered neighbouring Dindori district on Friday night through Murta forest, he said.
A forest team in Dindori was alerted, he added. PTI COR ADU GK GK
