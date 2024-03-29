×

Updated February 13th, 2022 at 10:34 IST

Wild elephants damage crops, house in MP

Wild elephants damage crops, house in MP

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mandla, Feb 13 (PTI) Wild elephants strayed into a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district and damaged a house and several crops in the area, an official said on Sunday.

A herd of 14 elephants entered Kudki village here from neighbouring Chhattisgarh a few months back and the animals were wandering in Montinala forest area since some time, Mawai area forest ranger J D Khare said quoting locals.

The jumbos reached Bilgaon village in Mawai area on Friday afternoon. When the villagers tried to drive them away, the elephants damaged a house and several crops, the official said.

A patrolling team in Mandla could not trace the tuskers later as they entered neighbouring Dindori district on Friday night through Murta forest, he said.

A forest team in Dindori was alerted, he added. PTI COR ADU GK GK

Published February 13th, 2022 at 10:34 IST

