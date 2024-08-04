Published 14:02 IST, August 4th 2024
28-Year-Old Man Mauled To Death by Wild Sloth Bear in Chhattisgarh, 2 Others Critically Injured
A wild sloth bear has mauled a 28-year-old man to death in Chhattisgarh; two others who tried to face the animal, have been critically injured.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
Wild Sloth Bear Kills 1 In Chhattisgarh | Image: Pixabay
