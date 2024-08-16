Published 12:54 IST, August 16th 2024

'Will Back Any CM Face Candidate by Cong, NCP(SP)' Says Former CM Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he will back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP) as Maha Vikas Aghadi’s chief ministerial face