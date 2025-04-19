‘Will Break Your Phone’: Woman Who Eloped With Daughter’s Groom Snaps at Reporters | VIRAL VIDEO

Aligarh: In a twist straight out of a soap opera, a 40-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Anita Devi, has become the centre of a social media storm after allegedly eloping with her daughter’s fiancé just days before the wedding.

The story, which has left the internet baffled and amused in equal measure, took a dramatic turn when a video of the couple, Anita Devi and 25-year-old Rahul Singh, being questioned by reporters in a car surfaced online.

With hands folded and visibly irritated, Anita even warned reporters, “I will break your mobile phone,” as questions flew thick and fast.

Rahul, who was supposed to marry Anita's daughter Shivani on April 16, can be seen struggling to answer media queries about the couple’s relationship status. When asked about their marriage—temple or court—he hesitantly muttered, “Court…court…” only to be reminded by reporters that Anita is still married and cannot remarry without a legal divorce.

Fled with Cash, Caught at the Border

According to police, the couple disappeared from their homes on April 8, taking cash and jewellery with them. The plan was to cross over into Nepal, but Uttar Pradesh police intercepted them just in time.

Anita Devi, however, told authorities that the couple returned voluntarily after seeing “objectionable” news reports about their elopement. She also asserted her desire to live with Rahul, despite the social uproar.

Betrayal and ‘Family Honour’

The incident came to light when Anita's husband, Jitendra Kumar, filed a missing persons report. Heartbroken and humiliated, Kumar said he never imagined his wife would run away with their daughter’s fiancé, calling it not just a betrayal but an attack on the honour of their entire family.

Preparations for Shivani’s wedding were in full swing before her mother eloped. With the marriage now in shambles and the family reeling from public scrutiny, many are questioning the real motive behind the relationship.

Internet Reacts

The bizarre love triangle has ignited a meme fest online, with users speculating everything from “midlife crisis” to “black magic.”

One user wrote, “Rahul is young. He’ll lose interest in the aunty soon — mark my words.” Another commented, “This story has Netflix series potential.”