English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Will Cab Services be Hit in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad From Feb 20? Uber Clarifies

Uber has vowed to provide seamless service to its customers despite the cab protest.

Digital Desk
Karnataka Government Announces New Uniform Fare Structure for Cabs in Bengaluru
Uber has stated its operations won’t get affected and promised seamless service for its commuters. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwaad News: Amid an ongoing indefinite strike called by app-based cab drivers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad starting February 20, Uber has assured commuters that its operations will remain unaffected. The company has vowed to provide seamless service to its customers despite the protest. 

“Reports of our Pune operation being impacted from February 20 are categorically false. We are committed to keeping the city moving and continuing to provide seamless services for commuters' intra and inter-city needs,” a leading daily quoted an Uber spokesperson as saying.

Advertisement

Following Uber-India's official statement opposing the planned strike next week, driver unions have decided to not report to work to protest against both Uber and Ola for failing to implement the revised taxi fare approved by the Pune RTO in January.

Despite the Pune RTO's announcement of revised AC taxi fares based on the Khatua Committee’s recommendations over a month ago, aggregator companies have yet to implement them. The proposal, approved in last December's meeting of the Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) chaired by the then Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, led to the announcement of increased taxi fares for cabs operating under its jurisdiction by the RTO on January 3.

Advertisement

Post the meeting, drivers and other stakeholders in the city gave cab companies a one-month ultimatum to adhere to the new rules, issuing warnings in anticipation of potential consequences.  

Pune: Revised Cab Rates

Following repeated protests by taxi driver unions advocating for increased rates for air-conditioned (AC) taxis, the revised fares were established. 

For non-air-conditioned taxis, the fare was set at Rs 31 for the initial 1.5 kilometres, with Rs 21 for each additional kilometre thereafter. Meanwhile, for AC taxis (cool cabs), the fare was determined to be Rs 37 for the first 1.5 kilometres, followed by Rs 25 for each subsequent kilometre.

Advertisement

Taxi drivers have accused Ola and Uber of operating without the necessary licenses, yet no punitive measures have been taken against them.  

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

11 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo