sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Will Centre Hike Dearness Allowance For Its Employees Ahead of Diwali? Here Are The Details

Published 21:26 IST, October 9th 2024

Will Centre Hike Dearness Allowance For Its Employees Ahead of Diwali? Here Are The Details

Speculations are rising about the Central government giving approval on the hike in DA for government employees in its next cabinet meeting.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Centre might hike DA of government employees ahead of Diwali, according to several reports
Centre might hike DA of government employees ahead of Diwali, according to several reports | Image: Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:26 IST, October 9th 2024